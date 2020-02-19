Lubbock National Bank taking donations for injured woman who lost everything in fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock National Bank has established a fund to help a woman who was critically injured and lost everything in a fire on Jan. 22.
Patsy Kennemer of Lubbock was unconscious when she was taken from the burning structure at 84th & Slide that Wednesday night.
She suffered burns but was pronounced "critical but stable" at the time. She has spent a month in the hospital since then and is recovering, but she lost everything and had no insurance.
If you’re willing to help, visit any Lubbock National Bank location and ask to donate to the fund for Patsy Kennemer. For more information, you can call the main number at 806-792-1000.
