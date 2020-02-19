Man Feels Blessed Despite Stolen Wheelchair

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - You'll see this on Becky Garcia's Facebook page… "God sure knew what he was doing when he gifted my life with this child."
Any parent might say that, but this child has Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia or HSP.
That diagnosis that didn’t come, though, until Tristan Montoya was 16 years old. He says, “I was like ‘why is this happening to me?’ But I adjusted and now I feel like it’s making me stronger.”
He is stronger mentally. But the disease, which leads to progressive stiffness, has Tristan walking with a cane now. Surprisingly, Tristan is not the only one in the family coping with HSP. Three of the four children in this family have the same disease.
Becky says “It’s hard for the younger siblings to see Tristan because they know that eventually this is where they’ll be at.” The youngest in the family is 8 year old Jayleigh. She says that Tristan is her hero, explaining, “When I’m upset and my legs start to hurt like his, he helps me because he knows how it feels.”
This weekend, it was a shock when the family discovered that Tristan’s wheelchair was stolen from their back porch in Northwest Lubbock. Tristan says, “And I only had it for 2 months, to have it devastatingly taken away from me.”
We invited Tristan to Newschannel 11 to tell his story, and learned that there is already a happy ending... at least as far as his wheels.
Tristan explains, “I never in a million years would have imagined more than a thousand shares and people wanting to help me. I’m blessed.” As he toured the station, Tristan showed us that he has been given a wheelchair, while other anonymous donors are arranging another custom chair for him like the one that was stolen.
Becky says the response to her Facebook post has been overwhelming, "So many people are reaching out and showing they care about Tristan. They don’t even know him and feel a connection to him and want to help. That’s amazing. "
As grateful as they are for donations, with 3 out of 4 children facing the same disease, Becky says what she wants most from the community is awareness. She says “I want everyone to know that just because people look normal doesn’t mean that they don’t face challenges, and to show compassion to those people.”
