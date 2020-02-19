Orthodontic practice cuts ribbon on new clinic, grand opening in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock orthodontists unveiled the expansion of their practice with a ribbon-cutting and grand opening for a new clinic on the northwest corner of Frankford Avenue and Erskine Street.
At a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, James St. Clair and C.C. Massey of St Clair & Massey Ortho cut the ribbon on the new 5,000 square-foot clinic.
According to a press release, the practice is now open and accepting new patients, joining existing locations in south Lubbock and New Mexico.
More information about Dr. James St. Clair and Dr. C.C. Massey can be found at www.stclairandmasseyortho.com
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.