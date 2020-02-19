Our snow and rain outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Light wintry showers are likely in the KCBD viewing area late today through tomorrow morning. Additional showers may return this weekend, though temperatures will be moderating. The warmer weekend will be followed by another cold front next week.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a light breeze. Temperatures will range from below freezing this morning to 40s this afternoon. Drizzle of very light rain may fall late this afternoon, mainly over the southeastern third or so of the viewing area.
Tonight brings the best chance of showers, including light snow. As I noted here yesterday, while some precipitation is likely in the area, the chance of measurable precipitation at any given spot will remain low.
Liquid totals are expected to be under a tenth of an inch with a few exceptions possible in the southeastern viewing area. Snowfall totals are expected to be little more than a dusting, perhaps a few tenths of an inch. Totals may be a little greater in the far northwestern viewing area. Even there, however, I anticipate amounts will be under an inch.
Even light precipitation such as that expected may create hazardous road conditions late tonight and tomorrow morning. The greatest risk of ice and snow accumulation will be on elevated surfaces, such as bridges, overpasses, and flyovers. Please plan accordingly and drive to conditions.
The latest TXDoT road conditions, Lubbock airport flight status board, and delays and closings can be viewed right here from our weather page. You'll see the links - “TxDoT Highway Conditions”, “Flight Tracker”, and "Closings and Delays" - near the top of the page after closing this story.
Friday will be dry, but the weekend brings a slight chance of rain. I'll include our precipitation outlooks for both precipitation windows in the video I'll post alongside this story before 9 this morning.
