1 seriously injured after Tuesday night crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person continues to recover inside of University Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash in the 9700 block of University Avenue. Another person was reported to have minor injuries.
Police responded to the scene of the crash around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday.
It was reported a passenger car was coming out of a nearby gas station as another SUV was heading north on University. Both vehicles collided in the middle lane.
The driver of the passenger car was taken to UMC with serious injuries, while the driver of the SUV had minor injuries.
The identities of the drivers has not been released. Police have no other information at this time.
