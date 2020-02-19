Snyder woman competing in the barrel racing semi-finals tonight at the San Antonio Rodeo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jill Voss Wilson, of Snyder, is competing in the barrel racing semi-finals tonight and tomorrow night at the San Antonio Rodeo.
Jill Voss Wilson is a native of West Texas, owning and operating a ranch in Scurry County with her husband and three boys.
All three of her sons compete in different rodeo events, and her husband helps in rodeo events.
Wilson has one horse she rides in the rodeo, she raised herself, named Blue Dean.
Wilson’s family, the Ogdens, founded the Ogden 8 & Under Rodeo which is held in Central and West Texas.
She will be competing in the barrel racing semi-finals tonight and tomorrow night, and hopefully the finals on Saturday.
After the San Antonio Rodeo, she will be on her way to the All-American Rodeo in Dallas which she has pre-qualified for.
The American Rodeo is held on March 7-8 at At&t Stadium in Arlington.
KCBD will be keeping in touch with the family and provide updates as they become available.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.