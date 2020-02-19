South Plains Council of Boy Scouts of America will function as normal, despite BSA bankruptcy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Boy Scouts of America South Plains Council said they will continue to operate as normal after the national organization announced they have filed for bankruptcy.
Boy Scouts of America faces more than 300 lawsuits from men who say they were sexually abused in the organization.
The South Plains Council is a separate entity than the national organization and faces no accusations of wrongdoing.
The South Plains Council serves 2,200 boys and girls across 20 West Texas counties. They say all meetings, activities and events will take place as usual.
Scout Executive, Nathan Baie, said youth safety is the South Plains Council’s number one priority.
“We are not aware of any local cases where scouts may have been harmed,” Baie said.
Baie said meetings and activities, district and council events, scouting adventures and service projects will take place as usual.
Baie said while the Council will continue to follow the national rules and guidelines that allow them to offer Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA programming.
“All the things that we do to run our local council are here in Lubbock,” Baie said.
Things like Post Memorial Scout Camp and Tres Ritos Camp in New Mexico.
“Monday nights, Tuesday nights, Wednesday nights, scouting will still happen in churches and meeting halls across the city, as it has for over 100 years,” Baie said.
The South Plains Council consists of 2,200 boys and girls across 20 West Texas counties.
Baie said the South Plains Council will continue to emphasize youth safety as their number one priority.
“Youth protection training is required for all of our adult leaders and no activities ever occur in one-on-one situations,” Baie said.
The South Plains Council faces no accusations of wrongdoing.
You can find more information about Boy Scouts of America South Plains Council at Https://www.southplainscouncil.org/
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.