Therapy Dogs hit Lubbock ISD Hallways to alleviate stress

“Dogs are a great resource for trying to teach inclusion. They’re a great resource to teach acceptance of everybody because they just love. They very seldom meet someone they don’t like,” said Lizabeth. ““We can do budgeting skills with the animals. What does it cost to take care of an animal? How much does it cost to take them to the vet? So, there’s research projects that we can build around them. You can almost make the case of including a dog in every subject.”