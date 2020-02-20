Bundle up! For now.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Flurries and sprinkles. Spotty flurries and sprinkles are likely this morning. This isn't the only chance of precipitation in our forecast. There are two more potential precipitation producers (PPP) on the way.
Cold wind. Strong winds behind a cold front are expected through this morning. Sustained speeds of 15 to 25 mph will result in wind chills at times in the teens. Gusts near 35 mph are possible. Speeds will gradually diminish through the day.
Colder highs. High temperatures today will range from the mid-30s in the northwestern viewing area to the low 40s in the southeastern viewing area. However, even though diminishing, the wind will make it will feel much colder.
Colder lows. Tonight will get colder. However, the wind will become nearly calm. So little if any wind chill factor.
Gray again. Tomorrow will be another mostly cloudy, but dry, day. The morning will be cold with lows in the teens and 20s. The afternoon will be very chilly with highs in the 40s. The breeze will result in a cold wind chill factor.
Next PPP. Our next PPP, Potential Precipitation Producer, is on track to bring a slight chance of light rain this weekend. Temperatures will be much warmer. Afternoon highs will be in the 60s. It's possible spots in the southeastern viewing area may record 70s Sunday afternoon.
And wind. Unfortunately, Sunday afternoon also is shaping up to be windy.
