Cary Shaw announces run for PCT. 3 Lubbock County Commissioner

Provided by Cary Shaw
LUBBOCK, TEXAS – Cary W. Shaw, a veteran of over 10 years in the US Airforce decides to run for Lubbock County Commissioner Precinct 3 this March in the Republican Primary election. Shaw and his wife of 36 years, Jan, live in Becton – a small town right outside of Idalou, Texas.
The 62-year-old has lived in the Lubbock area for the past twenty years where he has raised cattle and goats and worked in various jobs, including building fence for people in the Lubbock area. “I want the people to understand that I am no different from them,” Shaw said, “I work hard and am tired of watching Precinct 3 always be the last precinct to get things done.”
Shaw said that one of his biggest platforms is stopping tax increases, and that he will even try to lower them. “I will never vote for a tax increase that the voters in Lubbock County have not had a say in,” Shaw said, “I feel that the people in Lubbock County should always have a vote on any tax increase.” Shaw said he will take care of taxpayer’s money in order to benefit the county, not increase the commissioners’ paycheck.
Another major area of concern for Shaw is proper road maintenance in Precinct 3. “The way the roads in this precinct are being bladed now is wasting the caliche put on the roads,” Shaw said, “The caliche is bladed into the ditch, pushing it onto the landowner’s property, covering up their fences and turn rows.” Shaw said he was concerned for those who had property damaged with the road blading. “I have had to fix fences for multiple people in Precinct 3 whose properties had been buried with improper blading,” Shaw said.
Shaw said that he will do his best to serve as a voice for Lubbock County. He said he calls himself “the working man’s man” and said he “doesn’t even own a suit.” “Most of the time when you see me,” Shaw said, “I’ll be wearing bib overalls.”
Shaw said he is hopeful for the primary election and asks that Precinct 3 residents go visit his website at caryshaw.com and his Facebook page, Cary Shaw Campaign to learn more about his mission.
