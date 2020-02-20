Cary Shaw announces run for PCT. 3 Lubbock County Commissioner

Another major area of concern for Shaw is proper road maintenance in Precinct 3. “The way the roads in this precinct are being bladed now is wasting the caliche put on the roads,” Shaw said, “The caliche is bladed into the ditch, pushing it onto the landowner’s property, covering up their fences and turn rows.” Shaw said he was concerned for those who had property damaged with the road blading. “I have had to fix fences for multiple people in Precinct 3 whose properties had been buried with improper blading,” Shaw said.