Cold temperatures in the forecast overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Skies will clear across the area tonight as high pressure builds across the South Plains.
It will be very cold tonight with lows in the lower 20’s for the Lubbock area.
Teens will be possible overnight across the Northern and Northwestern South Plains.
Winds turn to the south overnight tonight.
Friday will be partly sunny and a little warmer.
It still remains cold with highs in the middle to upper 40’s. Winds become southerly at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly cloudy skies continue Friday night with warmer overnight lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.
Models are indicating a slim chance of sprinkles or light showers Saturday with highs in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.
A slight chance of showers will be in the forecast Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 60’s.
