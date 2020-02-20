Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Mother sentenced to 50 years for son’s murder, Tech basketball wins against Kansas State, Bloomberg target during Democratic debate

By Michael Cantu | February 20, 2020 at 5:55 AM CST - Updated February 20 at 5:58 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, 23-year-old Madison Rodriguez of Lubbock was found guilty of the 2015 murder of her then 1-year-old son.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders hosted Kansas State Wednesday night inside the United Supermarkets Arena.

  • It was a close game all night but the Red Raiders ended up with the win, 69-62.
  • The men’s team will visit Iowa State at 5 p.m. Saturday.
  • Get an overview here: Texas Tech defeats Kansas State, 69-62

It is day three of early voting for the March 3rd primaries. The two day total in Lubbock is 3,488.

  • Early voting runs through Friday, Feb. 28. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, except on Sundays when they are open from 1-6 p.m.
  • We have sample ballots and polling locations on our website at www.kcbd.com.

Michael Bloomberg made his first appearance on a Democratic primary debate state Wednesday night, and quickly became that target of the other five candidates.

