Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, 23-year-old Madison Rodriguez of Lubbock was found guilty of the 2015 murder of her then 1-year-old son.
- She was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
- Rodriguez requested to be placed on community supervision, since she has never been convicted of a felony.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders hosted Kansas State Wednesday night inside the United Supermarkets Arena.
- It was a close game all night but the Red Raiders ended up with the win, 69-62.
- The men’s team will visit Iowa State at 5 p.m. Saturday.
It is day three of early voting for the March 3rd primaries. The two day total in Lubbock is 3,488.
- Early voting runs through Friday, Feb. 28. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, except on Sundays when they are open from 1-6 p.m.
- We have sample ballots and polling locations on our website at www.kcbd.com.
Michael Bloomberg made his first appearance on a Democratic primary debate state Wednesday night, and quickly became that target of the other five candidates.
- Bloomberg was called out for his institution of a “stop-and-frisk” policy while he was mayor of New York City.
- He was also called on to release women who work for him from nondisclosure agreements concerning allegations of workplace harassment.
