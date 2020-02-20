1 dead after crash in Plainview

By KCBD Staff | February 20, 2020 at 10:23 AM CST - Updated February 20 at 10:30 AM

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Police believe the driver of a pickup truck was not wearing a seat belt when he was hit by a car. The 81-year-old did not yield the right-of-way and was ejected from his truck.

Plainview police say that crash happened just before 2 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of North Columbia Street.

John Lafuente was driving his pickup and did not yield the right-of-way crossing a stop sign at Columbia. It was then the truck was hit by a Pontiac passenger car.

He was ejected from truck.

First responders arrived and Lafuente was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital, where he later died.

The two people in the Pontiac were taken to a Plainview hospital with injuries. Their conditions are not known.

An investigation by police has led them to believe Lafuente was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. There is no other information available at this time.

