1 dead after crash in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Police believe the driver of a pickup truck was not wearing a seat belt when he was hit by a car. The 81-year-old did not yield the right-of-way and was ejected from his truck.
Plainview police say that crash happened just before 2 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of North Columbia Street.
John Lafuente was driving his pickup and did not yield the right-of-way crossing a stop sign at Columbia. It was then the truck was hit by a Pontiac passenger car.
He was ejected from truck.
First responders arrived and Lafuente was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital, where he later died.
The two people in the Pontiac were taken to a Plainview hospital with injuries. Their conditions are not known.
An investigation by police has led them to believe Lafuente was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. There is no other information available at this time.
