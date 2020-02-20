Hale County 4-H member wins scholarship, one of three South Plains Breed Champion hog exhibitors at San Antonio

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A third student from the South Plains will be leaving the San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo with a Breed Champion award for her barrow hog.
Hale County 4-H member Bryleigh Beyers of Abernathy presented the Breed Champion Spot Barrow in the Junior Market Barrow Show, bringing home a $10,000 scholarship and Belt Buckle.
Bryleigh will present with the other Breed Champions in the Grand Champion Drive, going on right now in San Antonio.
She joins two other competitors from the South Plains in the Grand Drive. Kellen Martin, a member of New Home FFA, and Kiersten Bourquin from Lubbock-Cooper also presented barrows that were selected as champions of their breed.
