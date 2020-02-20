Hobbs PD asks for help in finding convenience store robber

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - The Hobbs Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding the man they believe robbed a convenience store in late January.
A warrant has now been secured for the arrest of 25-year-old Tevin Johnson of Hobbs.
Police were called around 1:48 a.m. Jan. 29 to the 2800 block of N. Lovington Highway after an armed robbery was reported. The robber walked into the store with a firearm and told the clerk to give him all the money in the cash register.
Once the suspect got the money, he left the store.
An investigation into the crime has led police to point to Johnson as the robbery suspect.
Those with information on Johnson’s whereabouts are asked to call Hobbs PD at 575-397-9265 or Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005. Those whose tip leads to an arrest may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.