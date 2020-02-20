KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Pedro

By Michael Cantu | February 20, 2020 at 8:04 AM CST - Updated February 20 at 8:04 AM
Pedro, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Feb. 20.
Pedro, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Feb. 20. (Source: Roxanne McDaniel Pet Photography)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Pedro, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Pedro is a 1.5-year-old pit.

He is a sweet and playful puppy who is up-to-date on his shots. He would probably work out best as a family dog.

Pedro’s adoption fees for Thursday, Feb. 20, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

Throughout the month of February anyone wearing pink or red will be able to adopt for free.

