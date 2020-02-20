Lubbock-Cooper student wins $10,000 scholarship in San Antonio Stock Show, Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KCBD) - Kiersten Bourquin now holds the title of breed champion in the largest market hog show in the United States.
Bourquin competed in the Junior Market Barrow Show of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo with her Duroc breed pig. For her win she gets a buckle, trophy, banner and a $10,000 scholarship.
Now, she gets to compete in the Grand Drive.
The barrows, a castrated male pig, are judged by a two-person panel on their various traits. Barrows are shown by weight within their breeds.
Exhibitors who place high enough in their class also earn a spot in the Junior Livestock Auction.
