New Home ISD student presents Breed Champion at San Antonio Stock Show, wins $10,000

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A student from New Home has a new Belt Buckle and a $10,000 scholarship after presenting a Breed Champion hog at the San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Kellen Martin, a member of New Home FFA, exhibited the Champion Poland barrow at the Junior Market Barrow Show and will receive the $10,000 Scholarship, as well as a belt buckle and trophy.
The Grand Drive is set to take place later Thursday afternoon.
Kellen will be joining Kiersten Bourquin from Lubbock-Cooper, who exhibited the Breed Champion Duroc barrow, in the drive for Grand Champion of the Junior Market barrow show.
