New Home ISD student presents Breed Champion at San Antonio Stock Show, wins $10,000
Kellen Martin, New Home FFA Member exhibited the Champion Poland Barrow at the San Antonio Livestock Show (Source: New Home ISD)
By Brad Burt | February 20, 2020 at 2:36 PM CST - Updated February 20 at 2:36 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A student from New Home has a new Belt Buckle and a $10,000 scholarship after presenting a Breed Champion hog at the San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Kellen Martin, a member of New Home FFA, exhibited the Champion Poland barrow at the Junior Market Barrow Show and will receive the $10,000 Scholarship, as well as a belt buckle and trophy.

The Grand Drive is set to take place later Thursday afternoon.

Kellen will be joining Kiersten Bourquin from Lubbock-Cooper, who exhibited the Breed Champion Duroc barrow, in the drive for Grand Champion of the Junior Market barrow show.

