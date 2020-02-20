Proceeds from LCU weekend games go toward food bank

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - All proceeds from weekend games on the Lubbock Christian University campus will be donated to the South Plains Food Bank as part of the university’s Slam Hunger event.
Any cans donated will also go to SPFB.
Fans are invited to weekend softball, baseball and basketball games that will take place throughout the LCU campus on Friday and Saturday.
The games are:
- Feb. 21, 2020
- 6 p.m. - LCU Lady Chaps vs Tarleton State, LCU’s PlainsCapital Park
- 6 p.m. - LCU Chaps vs Angelo State University, Hays Field
- Feb. 22, 2020
- 1 p.m. – LCU Lady Chaps Basketball vs Texas A&M – Kingsville, Rip Griffin Center
- 2 and 4 p.m. – LCU Chaps Baseball vs Angelo State University, Hays Field
- 3 p.m. – LCU Chaps Basketball vs Texas A&M – Kingsville, Rip Griffin Center
- 5 p.m. – LCU Lady Chaps Softball vs Eastern New Mexico, PlainsCapital Park
LCU will also host a pre-game event for the Lady Chaps basketball game. Fans can go out to the Rip Griffin Center, starting at 12:30 p.m., and enjoy free food and various activities.
Admission to the games are $6 for adults, and $3 for students and adults 55+.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.