Spur police, marshals arrest man with North Texas warrant

SPUR, Texas (KCBD) - A man remains in the Dickens County jail after being arrested by the Spur Police Department and U.S. Marshals for a warrant out of Hood County.
Police say on Feb. 7, 22-year-old Gilbert Xavier Sanchez allegedly shot a 20-year-old man in the leg in Oak Trails Shores, in Hood County and left the scene. The victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital to recover.
After the shooting, police issued a warrant for Sanchez for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Spur PD and U.S. Marshals found Sanchez in the 400 block of Willard Avenue in Spur and took him into custody. He has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
There is no word on when or if Sanchez will be extradited to Hood County.
