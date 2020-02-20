Spur police, marshals arrest man with North Texas warrant

22-year-old Gilbert Sanchez (Source: Hood County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff | February 20, 2020 at 1:31 PM CST - Updated February 20 at 1:31 PM

SPUR, Texas (KCBD) - A man remains in the Dickens County jail after being arrested by the Spur Police Department and U.S. Marshals for a warrant out of Hood County.

Police say on Feb. 7, 22-year-old Gilbert Xavier Sanchez allegedly shot a 20-year-old man in the leg in Oak Trails Shores, in Hood County and left the scene. The victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital to recover.

After the shooting, police issued a warrant for Sanchez for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Spur PD and U.S. Marshals found Sanchez in the 400 block of Willard Avenue in Spur and took him into custody. He has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

There is no word on when or if Sanchez will be extradited to Hood County.

