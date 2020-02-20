Stolen flags found in dumpster

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The two flags stolen from the Levelland Fire Department headquarters have been found and are now in the hands of the department.
The flags were reported stolen Tuesday morning.
The City of Levelland reports an employee from a plumbing company in Levelland found the flags in a dumpster near the fire station at 502 Ave F. The employee was able to figure out the flags belonged to Levelland FD and told the fire department’s chief, Bill Durham.
The department put out information on Wednesday and said they were hoping for the flags return. Surveillance footage from the department showed a woman walking up and taking both an American and Texas flag after she tried to kick the pole’s lights out.
Once the flags are no longer considered evidence, the fire department’s chief will then follow flag disposal protocol. No arrests have been made in this incident.
