Texas Tech defeats Kansas State, 69-62
February 19, 2020 at 10:11 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 10:11 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders held off Kansas State 69-62 Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena, getting a very important conference win.

The Red Raiders led by 3 at the half

Davide Moretti led the way with 18.

Jahmi’us Ramsey added 16 and Kyler Edwards chipped in 14.

Texas Tech was 8-21 shooting three-pointers.

Any win in the Big 12 Is big.

Texas Tech moves to 17-9 overall and 8-5 in Conference.

The Red Raiders are at Iowa State 5pm Saturday.

