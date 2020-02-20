Texas Tech defeats Kansas State, 69-62

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders held off Kansas State 69-62 Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena, getting a very important conference win.
The Red Raiders led by 3 at the half
Davide Moretti led the way with 18.
Jahmi’us Ramsey added 16 and Kyler Edwards chipped in 14.
Texas Tech was 8-21 shooting three-pointers.
Any win in the Big 12 Is big.
Texas Tech moves to 17-9 overall and 8-5 in Conference.
The Red Raiders are at Iowa State 5pm Saturday.
