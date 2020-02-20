Time to team up and March For Babies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the March for Babies celebrates its 50th anniversary, about a hundred people gathered in Lubbock today to plan a bigger and better fundraiser this April.
Lubbock Cooper High School hosted the kick off today, where companies and individuals were recognized for raising the most money to reach last year’s goal.
This effort of the March of Dimes raises money to fight birth defects and prevent prematurity and help women ensure a safe pregnancy.
The walk this year is chaired by Keith Bryant, Superintendent of Lubbock Cooper ISD, who says the goal may sound high but it comes back through the March of Dimes to help women and children in this area.
He says, $220, 000 is an intimidating number but when you get all the great volunteers we have and they give of themselves and their creativity, it’s a very achievable goal. We want the whole communiity to come out and suport the cause because it’s for the good of our community."
The March for Babies is set for April 25th at the Windmill Museum.
If you’d like to join a team or start your own, we have lots of information on the March for Babies on our webiste at KCBD.COM.
