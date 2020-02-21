City releases progress report for Citizens Tower

The Tower project includes new capabilities for the City’s Communications & Marketing efforts, including Channel 2, the City’s public access cable television channel. Present broadcast capabilities are outdated and were installed in the current City Hall in the late 1980’s. Broadcast capabilities at the Tower will be state-of-the-art, and will enhance the City’s abilities to provide quality live broadcasts of official events as well as additional content programming. This portion of the project is cash-funded through fees, required to be remitted by telecommunications providers, that are dedicated to public, educational and governmental programming and are outside the project budget.