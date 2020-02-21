Crash causes morning outage in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains Electric Co-op customers who live in South Lubbock were without power early Friday morning. Most of the power was restored by around 6:20 a.m.
SPEC says the outage was caused by a damaged pole that was hit by a vehicle at Farm-to-Market Road 1585 and Milwaukee Avenue.
SPEC’s outage map shows this is impacting 262 customers in the area off of 130th Street in between Milwaukee and Slide avenues just after 3 a.m. Friday.
They were able to repair the pole and get most of the customers in that area back up and running a few hours later.
