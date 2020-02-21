Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, a vehicle that ran into a pole in South Lubbock has caused a power outage.
- South Plains Electric Coop has crews out to the area and trying to fix the damage.
- SPEC sent out a notice early Friday morning on the outage. There’s no timeline on when this will be fixed.
Police continue the search for a suspect in a deadly shooting at the Coronado Inn at 5th Street and I-27.
- Police say 46-year-old Jawhan Jones was taken to University Medical Center on Thursday, when the shooting happened, and was pronounced dead.
- There is no word on what led to the shooting.
The toll related to the Coronavirus has risen to more than 2,200 people.
- Almost all of those deaths have been reported in mainland China.
- The global total is at more than 76,000 people with more than 75,000 of those cases also in mainland China.
Intelligence officials have warned lawmakers Russia is interfering in the 2020 general election to help President Donald Trump get re-elected.
- Russia is also taking aim at the Democratic primary election.
- Sources say President Trump is furious over the report.
