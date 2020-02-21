Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Crash causes South Lubbock outage, police continue search after motel shooting, U.S. intelligence says Russia interfering in 2020 election

By Michael Cantu | February 21, 2020 at 6:13 AM CST - Updated February 21 at 6:13 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, a vehicle that ran into a pole in South Lubbock has caused a power outage.

  • South Plains Electric Coop has crews out to the area and trying to fix the damage.
  • SPEC sent out a notice early Friday morning on the outage. There’s no timeline on when this will be fixed.
  • Get the updates here: SPEC reports outage in South Lubbock

Police continue the search for a suspect in a deadly shooting at the Coronado Inn at 5th Street and I-27.

The toll related to the Coronavirus has risen to more than 2,200 people.

Intelligence officials have warned lawmakers Russia is interfering in the 2020 general election to help President Donald Trump get re-elected.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

