Hotel Ava sold, new owners plan to demolish building

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Wednesday, Hotel Ava owners and management told their guests to check out of the hotel immediately so they could do a “deep clean” of the property. Notices posted at the front desk of the hotel notified guests they would be closed Wednesday and Thursday but will reopen on Friday; business as usual.
However, KCBD NewsChannel 11 visited Hotel Ava today, and a woman told us the property sold on Thursday at 10 a.m. and the new owners plan to demolish the building. “The property is sold and we’re tearing it down,” she said. She said she has no title and works for the new owners.
The woman did not provide information as to who bought the property or what future plans would be.
The building now has a private property, no trespassing sign on the front door.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will continue to gather information and will update this story accordingly.
