Idalou names Eldorado administrator as superintendent finalist

IDALOU, Texas (KCBD) - The Idalou School Board has named Robert Gibson as the sole finalist for the district’s superintendent position.
That announcement came after a morning school board meeting on Friday.
Gibson is currently the superintendent of Schleicher County Independent School District in Eldorado, where he has served for the past five years. He will replace outgoing superintendent Jim Waller, who is retiring after being with the district for the last 15 years.
Gibson is a graduate of Angelo State University, where he received his bachelors degree. He received a master’s of education from Sul Ross State University.
He is married to wife Laryn Gibson and both have four children: 9-year-old Taylor, 7-year-old Taytum, 5-year-old Tyson and 7-month-old Tory.
Read more from Idalou ISD here: Lone Finalist named for Idalou ISD Superintendent
