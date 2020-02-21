KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Benny

By Michael Cantu | February 21, 2020 at 7:46 AM CST - Updated February 21 at 7:46 AM
Benny, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Feb. 21.
Benny, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Feb. 21. (Source: Roxanne McDaniel Pet Photography)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Benny, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Benny is a 1-year-old lab-pit mix who was found at a park and never claimed.

He is a sweet puppy who is up-to-date on his shots.

Benny’s adoption fees for Friday, Feb. 21, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

Throughout the month of February anyone wearing pink or red will be able to adopt for free.

