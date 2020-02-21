Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

FORT WORTH-OFFICERS REINSTATED
2 Fort Worth officers reinstated after a man died in custody
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Two of five Fort Worth police officers have been reinstated after being fired for allegedly ignoring a handcuffed suspect's pleas for medical attention before he died and trying to cover up their decision not to get him help. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Wednesday that Sgt. Chris Daniels said Daniel Pritzker and Mitchel Miller will resume their patrol unit duties with the department once they complete their updated training. Daniels didn't go into detail about the arbitrator's reasons for reinstating the two officers. The arbitrator hasn't ruled on appeals from the other three officers who were fired following the July 2018 death of Christopher Lowe.
MCFADDEN-DWI CHARGE
Former NFL player Darren McFadden pleads guilty in DWI case
DALLAS (AP) — Former Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden has been sentenced to four days in jail after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated. McFadden was arrested in January 2019 after he fell asleep in the drive-through lane of a Dallas-area fast-food restaurant. The Dallas Morning News reports that McFadden pleaded guilty Friday to driving while intoxicated. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped a resisting arrest charge. McFadden played 10 years in the NFL. He was a running back at the University of Arkansas before being drafted in 2008 by the Oakland Raiders.
TEXAS-FATAL PLANE CRASH
Authorities: 3 killed in rural West Texas small plane crash
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed when a small plane crashed in rural West Texas as the pilot tried to return to an airport because of an electrical problem. Authorities have not released the names of the three people who died. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says the twin-engine Beechcraft BE20 Super King Air disappeared from air traffic radar just before 6 a.m. Thursday while trying to return to Abilene Regional Airport. He says the pilot reported having an electrical problem. Local authorities found the wreckage near Lake Coleman, about 30 miles south of the airport.
TEXAS PRISON CLOSURES
Texas plans to close 2 state prisons amid population decline
DALLAS (AP) — Texas will close two of its more than 100 state prisons amid a yearslong decline in the incarcerated population and serious understaffing at some facilities. State Sen. John Whitmire on Thursday announced the planned closure of a South Texas prison and another outside Houston. Whitmire's office says the closures will save Texas about $20 million a year. Texas Department of Criminal Justice Executive Director Bryan Collier says the agency can shutter the prisons “without negatively affecting public safety or causing any loss of jobs.” Texas' prison population has fallen by more than 10,000 over the last decade. Criminal justice reform advocates have applauded the planned closures.
METHAMPHETAMINE CRACKDOWN
New enforcement operation focuses on meth trafficking hubs
ATLANTA (AP) — Federal authorities say they are targeting methamphetamine “transportation hubs” around the country in an effort to block the distribution of the highly addictive drug. U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon visited Atlanta Thursday to announce the launch of Operation Crystal Shield. Atlanta is one of eight cities the agency has identified as a hub where methamphetamine from Mexico arrives in bulk for distribution around the country. The other cities are Dallas, El Paso, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Phoenix and St. Louis. Dhillon said they hope to intercept the drug before it is trafficked to neighborhoods and communities throughout the country.
TV-BLACK IN SPACE
'Black in Space' looks at final frontier of civil rights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A new documentary looks at the final frontier of civil rights: getting black astronauts into space amid segregation, discrimination and the Cold War. “Black in Space: Breaking the Color Barrier” is scheduled to air Monday on the Smithsonian Channel. It examines the race to get black astronauts onto rockets. The effort began under President John F. Kennedy. But the U.S. wouldn't send a black astronaut into space until 1983. The film shows how former Soviet Union beat the U.S. and sent into space Cuban cosmonaut Arnaldo Tamayo Méndez. He was the first Latin American and first person of African descent to reach space.
MISSING FOR THREE DECADES
Updated image released of unidentified girl found in barrel
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Officials have released an updated digital facial reconstruction for an unidentified girl whose decomposed body was found in a barrel near a New Hampshire state park years ago. The girl was one of four victims found in two barrels near the park in Allenstown in 1985 and 2000. Three of them, a mother and her two daughters, were identified last year. The unidentified girl isn't believed to be related to them. Authorities believe Terry Peder Rasmussen was responsible for all four deaths and that the unidentified body is his daughter's. Rasmussen died in a California prison in 2010. Attempts to reach relatives of Rasmussen have been unsuccessful.
OUT-OF-STATE APPLICATIONS
Out-of-state applicants increase at University of New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico has confirmed an increase in the number of nonresident applications for the coming school year. The Albuquerque Journal reported Wednesday that there are 5,694 out-of-state applications. That's a 56% increase from last year, when the school had received less than 3,700 out-of-state applications during the same period. University President Garnett Stokes told the Board of Regents d Tuesday that nonresident applications for the upcoming academic year have increased while in-state student applications are down about 6%. It is unclear how many of the students who applied will end up enrolling.
AP-US-MCDONALD'S-CHILD-STABBED
Police ID suspect in stabbing of girl at Texas McDonald's
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police are releasing the name of a 25-year-old arrested after he allegedly stabbed a child while she was in the play area at a McDonald's restaurant in El Paso, Texas. Police say the 5-year-old girl is in stable condition. Police say Isaac Dorfman ran away but was found hiding in nearby motel room and was arrested Tuesday. He is being held on a $500,000 bond. The girl's name has not been released. She was treated at a hospital.
TEXAS EXECUTION-RESCHEDULED
Execution rescheduled for Texas man condemned in 1996 death
HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has rescheduled next month’s execution of a San Antonio man condemned for the 1996 gang rape and fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl. Carlos Treviño had been set for execution on March 11, but a judge in San Antonio last week moved the execution to June 3 after Treviño’s attorneys requested that the previous execution order be withdrawn. Treviño's attorneys argued paperwork delays had invalidated the order.