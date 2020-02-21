Not as cold this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Quiet weather conditions are in the forecast tonight.
High clouds will spread across the region overnight tonight.
It should be warmer with lows in the middle to upper 30’s. South-southwest winds average 10 to 15 mph overnight.
Models are still indicating a slim chance of sprinkles or light showers Saturday with highs in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.
We can expect partly cloudy skies throughout the day.
Winds become southwest at 10 to 20 mph.
Clouds increase Saturday night with a few sprinkles or light showers possible overnight.
Lows remain in the middle 40’s.
A slight chance of showers will be in the forecast Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 60’s.
It will become windy with winds out of the west at 20 to 30 mph behind a weak cold front.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.