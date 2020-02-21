Odessa kidnapping, assault suspect arrested in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A suspect who was wanted in connection to a kidnapping and assault in Odessa on Jan. 11, 2020 was arrested on Thursday in Lubbock.
According to a police report filed with the Odessa Police Department, 32-year-old Jonathan Andrew Castillo is accused of kidnapping his girlfriend and assaulting a man who tried to rescue her.
Officers were called to the 4200 block of North Grandview, central Odessa before 8 a.m., by the man who was assaulted. He told police he saw Castillo assault the woman and force her into a vehicle while she was screaming. The man tried to help the woman, but was assaulted. Castillo then forced the woman back into the vehicle and leaving the scene.
Odessa police later found the 37-year-old woman at an Odessa hotel. She reported Castillo had taken her against her will.
A warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of kidnapping and assault.
More than a month later, Castillo was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. His booking sheet has a charge of speeding listed, along with the kidnapping and assault charges in Ector County. The information about his arrest in Lubbock is not yet available. Bonds have been set at $50,000 for the kidnapping charge and $5,000 for the assault charge.
Castillo is a convicted sex offender, according to the Texas Public Sex Offender website. He was convicted in 2011 of sexual intercourse without consent. He was sentenced to eight years and six months with eligibility for parole and mandatory supervision upon release. It is not known when he was released from prison. He is required to report as a sex offender for life and is listed as a being a low risk level.
Information on the sex offender site says he is a resident of Brownfield. The Lubbock County Detention Center lists his address to be in Lubbock.
