One with moderate injuries after crashes on South Loop 289 slow down traffic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two collisions occurred on south Loop 289 Thursday evening, leaving one person injured.
Lubbock Police say they were called to the area of Loop 289 and Indiana Avenue around 5:15 p.m. for one collision involving two SUVs.
One person from this crash was reported with moderate injuries. Rush-hour traffic was brought to a stall as emergency crews responded to another crash around the same time, also on the South Loop between Quaker and University Avenue.
No significant injuries were reported with the second collision.
