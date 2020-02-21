Police searching for suspect after City Bank robbery

By KCBD Staff | February 21, 2020 at 12:41 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 1:04 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a suspect who robbed a City Bank branch in the 600 block of University Avenue on Friday.

The call came in around 11:50 a.m.

Texas Tech Police say the suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male in his late 30’s or early 40’s, having a small build with short black hair, wearing sunglasses, a heavy black parka with a fur-lined hood. He was last seen driving away in a white 4-door Mercury vehicle.

