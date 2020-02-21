South Plains Obedience Training Club of Lubbock hosts obedience and rally trials

Provided by South Plains Obedience Training Club of Lubbock
The South Plains Obedience Training Club of Lubbock, Inc. will be hosting three American Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Obedience and Rally Trials at the South Plains Fairgrounds, Merchants Building, February 21st thru 23rd.
Approximately 100 purebred and mixed breed dogs from surrounding states will be judged at this event from 8:30 am to approximately 2:00 pm each day. Many of the top obedience trained dogs in the country will be competing.
Each exhibitor and dog team will be judged at one of the three different levels of competition; Novice, Open or Utility. These dogs will be demonstrating their proficiency in such exercises as heeling, high jumps, broad jumps, retrieving and scent discrimination. The dogs are working towards various AKC obedience titles, obedience trial championship points and national rankings.
One of the newest approved AKC obedience related sports, Rally, will be held at this trial. Rally exhibitors will be competing at 5 different levels of difficulty; Novice, Intermediate, Advanced, Excellent and Masters. Each dog and handler team competing in Rally will complete a routine filled with a variety of modified obedience exercises which includes 360 and 270 degree turns, jumps, heeling backwards, serpentine heeling and more. Each routine is new and different each day.
There is no admission fee charged for this fun filled and educational event. For more information call 806-535-3794, visit the club’s web site at: www.spotc.org, or see us on Facebook. No unentered dogs are allowed.