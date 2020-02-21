South Plains Obedience Training Club of Lubbock hosts obedience and rally trials

One of the newest approved AKC obedience related sports, Rally, will be held at this trial. Rally exhibitors will be competing at 5 different levels of difficulty; Novice, Intermediate, Advanced, Excellent and Masters. Each dog and handler team competing in Rally will complete a routine filled with a variety of modified obedience exercises which includes 360 and 270 degree turns, jumps, heeling backwards, serpentine heeling and more. Each routine is new and different each day.