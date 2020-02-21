Warmer weekend, then another cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A colder start, but warmer mornings, afternoons, and nights are on the way. For a bit. In today's post I discuss our weekend warm up, the chill that will follow, and our next two potential precipitation producers (PPPs).
This morning, as forecast, is a little colder than yesterday morning. However, it may not feel as cold because there is little wind, which means little to no wind chill this morning. In addition to a light wind, I anticipate this morning to be mostly cloudy.
This afternoon, too, will be mostly cloudy, but also dry. A slight breeze will develop, adding a slight wind chill factor. Highs will mostly range from the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
Tonight will not be as cold. It will be mostly cloudy and winds will be light. Saturday morning lows will be in the 30s.
In addition to the milder Saturday morning lows, the warm-up will continue through the weekend. Saturday afternoon highs will range from the upper 50s northwest to mid-60s southeast. Sunday morning lows will be in the 40s. Sunday afternoon highs will range from the mid-60s northwest to low 70s southeast.
Unfortunately, Sunday afternoon also is shaping up to be windy.
The next two potential precipitation producers (PPPs) are looking rather wimpy.
The first may produce sprinkles tomorrow afternoon and evening, favoring the northern viewing area, and light rain Sunday, favoring the morning hours.
The second may produce light wintry showers around Tuesday and Wednesday. However, guidance is leaning toward a drier air mass. If we see any showers around this time, they likely will be very light.
As is my routine, later this morning I'll post my video here with the precipitation outlooks. It will include much more.
