Water main break leaves Olton without water

OLTON, Texas (KCBD) - Workers in Olton are trying to restore water services after a water main was hit. The town of Olton has no water in its water tower at the moment.
The issue should be fixed sometime on Friday, according to The Olton Enterprise. After that there will be a boil water notice in effect.
Because of the main break is impacting services Olton Independent School District is releasing students at noon.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
