What you need to know: 68th Annual Pancake Festival

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 68th annual Lubbock Lions Club Pancake Festival will be held Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. The event is from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. It is an “all you can eat” event.
Tickets are $7 in advance or $9 at the door. Children ages 3 and under are free. Advance tickets available from any Lions Club Member, at the Lubbock Lions Club office, or call 806-763-4789. They are also available at all Bolton gas locations.
Each year Lubbock Lions Club donates all of the profits raised from the Pancake Festival to more than 30 charities. Their goal is to raise more than $130,000 this year.
Some of the organizations that benefited from the $114,000 raised last year include, the Adult Eyeglass Program, Boy Scout Troop 157, LISD Eyeglasses for Children, Children’s Miracle Network, Meals on Wheels, The Salvation Army, Sick Children’s Clinic of Lubbock, YWCA Adaptive Aquatics Program, Catholic Charities and the Texas Lions Camp for children with special needs (Lubbock children attend this camp for free).
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.