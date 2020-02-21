Woman finds bullet hole in bathroom window, 2500 block of 35th

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman notified Lubbock police after she found a bullet hole in her bathroom window.
The woman told police she felt a cold breeze as she was cleaning her bathroom and noticed a hole in the top right corner of her bathroom window around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The woman told police the hole may have been related to shots fired in her neighborhood in the 2500 block of 35th Street. Police were able to cross-reference this with another complaint.
Police say the hole was approximately 1/2 inch round, in a direct line with each pane of glass in the triple-pane window. The hole did not change in size. Police observed small glass pieces on the inside/outside window seal.
The woman couldn’t determine a precise time when the shot may have been fired.
If you have any information about this incident, you can contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
