2 arrested in N.C., found driving stolen vehicle connected to Tennessee Amber Alert, deputies say

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WMC) - A man and woman were arrested Friday in Wilkes County, North Carolina in connection to a Tennessee Amber Alert after being found driving a stolen vehicle connected to the investigation.
Friday morning the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released information that individuals driving a gray 2007 BMW with Tennessee tag 3M9-6W9 could have information about 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell’s whereabouts. TBI says the infant was reported missing Feb. 18 out of Sullivan County but hadn’t been seen since December 26, 2019.
William McCloud and Angela Boswell were found driving the BMW that had been reported stolen in Wilkes County, according to Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.
They were taken into custody and charged with possession of stolen property.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and TBI are continuing to investigate this case.
If you have any information about Evelyn Mae Boswell’s whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
