Hoop Madness Playoff scores & highlights for Friday, Feb. 21

By Pete Christy | February 21, 2020 at 10:44 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 10:44 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s your South Plains Hoop Madness playoff scores for Boys and Girls from Friday night:

GIRLS:

Monterey 78 EP Chapin 49

Levelland 55 Seminole 49

Brownfield 57 Wall 49

Shallowater 71 Sonora 22

Clarendon 41 New Deal 40

Haskell 70 Plains 51

Stamford 49 Sundown 40

Sands 46 Morton 34

Whiteface 55 Klondike 48

Aspermont 43 Spur 42

Lubbock Titans 49 Central Texas 40

Lubbock Titans 54 Dallas HSAA 42

White Deer 57 Valley 38

New Home 41 Borden County 12

Christoval 50 Seagraves 20

Guthrie 36 Westbrook 32

BOYS:

Odessa Permian 70 Seminole 46

Brownfield 43 Slaton 38

Canyon 43 Levelland 26

Sudan 53 Bovina 41

Smyer 45 Seagraves 44

Wellman-Union 67 Whitharral 54

Hart 56 Kress 50

Petersburg 35 Lorenzo 19

Tahoka 44 Sundown 42

Jayton 60 Stratford 44

Farwell 47 Olton 42

