Hoop Madness Playoff scores & highlights for Friday, Feb. 21

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s your South Plains Hoop Madness playoff scores for Boys and Girls from Friday night:
GIRLS:
Monterey 78 EP Chapin 49
Levelland 55 Seminole 49
Brownfield 57 Wall 49
Shallowater 71 Sonora 22
Clarendon 41 New Deal 40
Haskell 70 Plains 51
Stamford 49 Sundown 40
Sands 46 Morton 34
Whiteface 55 Klondike 48
Aspermont 43 Spur 42
Lubbock Titans 49 Central Texas 40
Lubbock Titans 54 Dallas HSAA 42
White Deer 57 Valley 38
New Home 41 Borden County 12
Christoval 50 Seagraves 20
Guthrie 36 Westbrook 32
BOYS:
Odessa Permian 70 Seminole 46
Brownfield 43 Slaton 38
Canyon 43 Levelland 26
Sudan 53 Bovina 41
Smyer 45 Seagraves 44
Wellman-Union 67 Whitharral 54
Hart 56 Kress 50
Petersburg 35 Lorenzo 19
Tahoka 44 Sundown 42
Jayton 60 Stratford 44
Farwell 47 Olton 42
