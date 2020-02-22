Let the dog games begin: South Plains Obedience Training Competition kicks off

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today, The South Plains Obedience Training Club held three American kennel club all-breed dog obedience and rally trials at the South Plains fairgrounds.
About 100 purebred and mixed breed dogs from surrounding states are here in Lubbock.
Many of the top trained dogs in the country come to compete for the title here. Publicity Chairperson for the South Plains Obedience Training Club, Sherell Guichard-Thomas said this event is always a joy to watch.
“This is the kickoff for our 50th anniversary. This year our club is going to be 50 years old, which is hard to believe, but we've been here helping people train their dogs for 50 year,” Guichard-Thomas said.
This special event is free for the public. The competition did start today and goes throughout the weekend. The event takes place at the South Plains Fairgrounds in the Merchants Building.
