Lubbock Police Canine Max and handler receive awards

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock veterans gathered for a Back the Blue ceremony on Friday, honoring LPD canine Max, who saved his handler, LPD Corporal Brock Gruner.
Gruner says he’s glad the community is seeing Max made an impact at the Lubbock Police Department, particularly on the day Gruner and Max chased an armed suspect who ended up shooting and injuring Max.
”He’s put his life on the line. He’s risked it for me and I couldn’t ask that of anybody else...to know that I have a bond strong enough with a dog, of all things. For him to be willing to run in front of me and essentially take a spot in a bad situation is really rewarding, knowing that I’ve put the time in and built the relationship,” Gruner said.
Benny Guerrero, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars in Lubbock, says the chapter likes to honor heroes like Max and Gruner.
“Today, we’re saying thank you to Max and Corporal Gruner because it takes a team. It takes a team to accomplish a mission, so we know that when we’re out in the battlefield, we’re only successful as a team,” Guerrero said.
Vietnam and Korean War veterans, Purple Heart recipients, and other veterans from Desert Storm and Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom showed their support, giving Gruner plaques, coins featuring former war heroes, and certificates.
The VFW Auxiliary presented the duo with 30 teddy bears, which brought smiles to everyone who watched.
A World War II veteran presented gifts that made a lasting impression on Gruner and had viewers in awe.
“The World War II award that I was given - the sand from Iro Jima and that coin that I received from the WWI vet, that was one of the coolest things - to meet a WWII vet and receive those things from him.”
Gruner says Max spends time these days at his house, playing in the backyard with him as he is recovering from shots to his hip and left paw.
Gruner says Max still has a slight limp and he’s not sure what kind of career his partner may still have with LPD.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.