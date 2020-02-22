Texas Tech falls to Tennessee in Round Rock Opener

Junior Braxton Fulford had Tech’s only multi-hit game, going 2-for-4, while freshmen Cal Conley and Nate Rombach plated Tech’s only two RBI of the night. Conley drove in the first run with a fielder’s choice to short with men on the corners where he hustled to beat out the double-play throw. Rombach scored Neuse in the fourth with a sacrifice fly to center after Neuse reached third by singling, moving on a wild pitch and stealing third.