TTU Medical Students Bring Music and Medicine to Patients

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech medical students, also known as the “Flu Fighters,” took a break from studying and showed off another type of talent.
Asher George, a “Flu Fighter” member and medical student, said putting on these performances is a great way to give back to the community and is grateful for this opportunity.
“Covenant plays a big role here in Lubbock and being able to be students that provide for our community, while we are here temporarily. It’s such a blessing,” George said.
Katie Bell, a mother of a child that is currently at Covenant Children’s hospital says all the singing made her daughter gain the strength to stand up and start dancing. Bell’s daughter has been in the hospital since Tuesday and it has been a struggle to get her daughter up and moving around.
“I was happy that she asked us can I get up,” Bell said.
Bell explained how her daughter enjoyed the performance and knew all the songs the medical students performed.
Aaron Thomas, another member of the “Flu Fighters” and medical student said singing to the children keeps him motivated on his big goal of one day becoming a doctor.
“When you are like buried in the books for so long and you are studying and studying for hours, like you kind of forget why you entered medicine,” Thomas said.
Thomas said performing today made him feel happy and felt like he could build a bond with the patients at Covenant Children’s Hospital.
“We just hope that when we are doing stuff like this, we are reminding ourselves that it is not just about the books, the facts, the board exams. It is about the human nature,” Thomas said.
