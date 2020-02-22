Warmer Weather With Wind This Weekend

Sunday will start with temperatures above average, in the mid 40′s with mostly cloudy conditions and the slight chance for some scattered rain showers. Where showers do develop rainfall will remain light. Wind speeds will increase overnight and become sustained by Sunday afternoon between 20-30mph and gusts up to 50mph. Blowing dust will likely become a factor which may impact motorists by lowering visibility at times. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will reach the mid to upper 60′s with some areas topping out at 70 degrees.