Warmer Weather With Wind This Weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Weekend weather under the influence of an upper level ridge of high pressure will be warmer with temperatures starting this morning almost 20 degrees warmer than that of yesterday's morning temperatures.
This afternoon clouds will continue to stream into the region but with the southwesterly wind temperatures will still manage to reach the mid 60′s.
Sunday will start with temperatures above average, in the mid 40′s with mostly cloudy conditions and the slight chance for some scattered rain showers. Where showers do develop rainfall will remain light. Wind speeds will increase overnight and become sustained by Sunday afternoon between 20-30mph and gusts up to 50mph. Blowing dust will likely become a factor which may impact motorists by lowering visibility at times. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will reach the mid to upper 60′s with some areas topping out at 70 degrees.
A weak front will bring temperatures back down to the low to mid 30′s by Monday morning with wind speeds reducing along with cloud cover to help afternoon temperatures return to the low to mid 60′s.
A stronger surge of cold air will arrive by Tuesday which will bring another chance of light shower activity along with colder afternoons with temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday struggling to reach 50 degrees under mostly sunny sky.
Morning temperatures by Wednesday will be in the 20′s but Thursday and Friday afternoon temperatures will rebound to the upper 50′s to low 60′s.
