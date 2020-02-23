Division Chief Steve Holland retires after 31 years with Lubbock Fire Rescue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Steve Holland, who served most recently as division chief and PIO, is saying goodbye to work and hello to retirement after a 31-year career with Lubbock Fire and Rescue.
“I’ve made a lot of relationships outside of the Fire Department with other city departments, a lot of the media. It’s going to be different not having those working relationships on a regular basis, but I’m also looking forward to this next chapter in my life," Holland said at his retirement party, thrown by friends and family on Saturday.
Holland says he hasn’t heard anything bad about retirement, but he hopes he leaves behind a positive legacy, most recently with a new smoke and carbon monoxide detector program launched on Lubbock Fire Rescue’s website.
“I hope that the guys in the Fire Department do think that maybe some of the things that I’ve done have been a positive influence and we’re a little better than maybe we were 30 years ago. I know education-wise, the public, we’re better off,” Holland said. “I just want people to continue to support all of public safety. It’s a vital part of our community.”
Holland’s 9-year-old grandson, Carter King, said his grandfather is an inspiration to him.
“I’m very inspired by my grandpa,” Carter said. “He’s done so much for other people. He’s done more for other people than he’s done for himself.”
Holland says throughout his lengthy career, he’s been a firefighter, an equipment operator, a lieutenant, and a captain.
“As a captain, I was able to be a command assistant where I got to drive a battalion chief around. I really got to work with a bunch of different stations and there was a lot of really neat things about that,” Holland said. “But as division chief, I was trying to help on the back end so the guys at the station could do what they need to do on a daily basis.”
Holland was also part of the Lubbock Firefighters Association and served for 12 years as a district vice president for the State Association of Firefighters.
“It’s been a great career. I feel like I’ve done some things that I can be proud of and it’s just time to leave it to the next generation and let them start making their changes.”
Holland says he’s looking forward to traveling around different parts of the United States and thanks his family, friends, and the public for all of their support over the years.
