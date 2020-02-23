Hoop Madness Playoff Scores for Saturday, Feb. 22

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’ve got your high school basketball playoff scores from around the South Plains for Saturday, Feb. 22.
Girls
TAPPS Playoffs (winners advance to State Semifinals)
#4 Lubbock Christian 61 #6 Flower Mound Coram Deo 25
#9 Trinity Christian 90 #2 Dallas Shelton 27
#2 SouthCrest Christian 66 #4 Munester Sacred Heart 25
#2 Kingdom Prep 35 #7 Weatherford Christian 29
Home School Girls Big South Regional Championship
Lubbock Titans 56 Dallas Thunder 35
Boys
TAPPS Playoffs (winners to State Semifinals)
#3 Colleyville Covenant 54 #5 Trinity Christian 52
#8 All Saints 55 #6 Fort Worth Bethesda 44
#7 DeSoto Canterbury 55 #1 Kingdom Prep 42
UIL Boys Playoff Preview Warmup Games
Ropes 47 Fort Elliot 36
SpringLake-Earth 70 West Texas 49
Clarendon 73 New Home 64
Valley 39 Booker 34
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.