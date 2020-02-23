Hoop Madness Playoff Scores for Saturday, Feb. 22

Hoop Madness Playoff Scores for Saturday, Feb. 22
Hoop Madness
By Pete Christy | February 22, 2020 at 7:18 PM CST - Updated February 22 at 7:18 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’ve got your high school basketball playoff scores from around the South Plains for Saturday, Feb. 22.

Hoop Madness: TAPPS Saturday Playoffs

Girls

TAPPS Playoffs (winners advance to State Semifinals)

#4 Lubbock Christian 61 #6 Flower Mound Coram Deo 25

#9 Trinity Christian 90 #2 Dallas Shelton 27

‪The Trinity Christian Lady Lions defeat #2 Dallas Shelton 90-27‬ ‪Adlee Blacklock with 51!!

#2 SouthCrest Christian 66 #4 Munester Sacred Heart 25

#2 Kingdom Prep 35 #7 Weatherford Christian 29

Home School Girls Big South Regional Championship

Lubbock Titans 56 Dallas Thunder 35

Boys

TAPPS Playoffs (winners to State Semifinals)

#3 Colleyville Covenant 54 #5 Trinity Christian 52

#8 All Saints 55 #6 Fort Worth Bethesda 44

#7 DeSoto Canterbury 55 #1 Kingdom Prep 42

UIL Boys Playoff Preview Warmup Games

Ropes 47 Fort Elliot 36

SpringLake-Earth 70 West Texas 49

Clarendon 73 New Home 64

Valley 39 Booker 34

