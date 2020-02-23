3 injured in Crash on Parkway Drive Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have confirmed a crash Sunday morning on the 3500 block of Parkway Drive.
Police have confirmed 3 people with injuries as a result of the crash.
The crash was reported around 9:50 a.m.
So far, all injuries have been reported as minor.
Police responded to a one-vehicle rollover, no other vehicles have been reported to be involved.
Police are asking for drivers to avoid the area at this time.
KCBD will update the story as information is received.
