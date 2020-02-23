Lady Raiders defeat Iowa State in Ames

AMES, IOWA (KCBD) - For the first time since 2002, the Lady Raiders went to Ames, Iowa and beat the Iowa State Cyclones, 77-74.
Brittany Brewer had another double-double with 27-points and 10 rebounds.
But, the big story for Brewer was that during the game she broke the single-season block record with 106 blocks.
Lexie Gordon and Chrislyn Carr both reached double-digit points in the game.
No doubt, this is a big time win for coach Stollings and the team - as they improve to 16-9 on the season and 5-9 in Big 12 play.
Up next, the Lady Raiders will head to Stillwater, Oklahoma to face Oklahoma State on Wednesday - tip off is slated for 7 p.m.
